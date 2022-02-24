YouTube
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Biden says G7 agreed on 'devastating packages of sanctions' against Russia

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Feb 24: US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the G7 have agreed on 'devastating packages of sanctions' against Russia.

    In a Twitter message, US President Joe Biden says he agreed with fellow G7 leaders "to move forward on devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account."

    "We stand with the brave people of Ukraine," he added.

    Biden met with the leaders earlier today and is set to speak at from the White House on the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

    The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them - US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

    According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin's unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

    Earlier, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, said a White House official.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 23:39 [IST]
