Russia, Ukraine agree on 9 humanitarian corridors

New Delhi, Mar 18: Ukraine, Russia agree on 9 humanitarian corridors for March 18, Kyiv Independent reported.

The designated corridors may include cities of Mariupol, Sumy, Trostyanets, Lebedyn, Konotop, the settlements of Krasnopillya, and Velyka Pysarivka. Ukraine plans to deliver humanitarian aid to Balakleya and Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the Kyiv Independent, the announcement was made by by Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk.

"Eight of the planned nine humanitarian corridors worked today. The corridor for humanitarian assistance from Kharkiv to Vovchansk did not work. We continue working on coordinating routes for delivering humanitarian assistance," Kyiv based Interfax-Ukraine News Agency quoted saying Vereshchuk during a media briefing.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other at the UN of impeding humanitarian corridors that would allow safe passage of citizens and foreigners caught in the raging conflict, even as India urged both sides to facilitate uninterrupted passage for all civilians, including stranded Indians in Ukraine.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said Friday on Telegram that several missiles hit a facility used to repair military aircraft and damaged a bus repair facility, though no casualties were immediately reported. The plant had suspended work ahead of the attack, the mayor said.

The missiles that hit Lviv were launched from the Black Sea, but two of the six that were launched were shot down, Ukrainian air force's western command said on Facebook.

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 16:25 [IST]