YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024, have its own station

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, July 26: Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country's newly appointed space chief said Tuesday.

    Russia to opt out of International Space Station after 2024, have its own station
    File Photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Yuri Borisov, who was appointed earlier this month to lead the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos, said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to other partners at the International Space Station before it leaves the project.

    "The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made," Borisov said.

    Borisov's statement reaffirmed previous declarations by Russian space officials about Moscow's intention to leave the space outpost after 2024.

    Russia says it hit military targets in Odesa strikeRussia says it hit military targets in Odesa strike

    It comes amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West over the Kremlin's military action in Ukraine.

    Despite the rift, NASA and Roscosmos made a deal earlier this month for astronauts to continue riding Russian rockets and for Russian cosmonauts to catch lifts to the International Space Station with SpaceX beginning this fall.

    The agreement ensures that the space station will always have at least one American and one Russian on board to keep both sides of the orbiting outpost running smoothly, according to NASA and Russian officials. The swap had long been in the works and was finalised despite frictions over Ukraine in a sign of continuing Russia-U.S. cooperation in space.

    Comments

    More RUSSIA News  

    Read more about:

    russia space vladimir putin

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 18:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X