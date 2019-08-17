  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Russia surprises India by invoking UN resolutions on Kashmir dispute

    By
    |

    United Nations, Aug 17: Russia, surprised India when it referred to the charter and resolutions of the United Nations, while also expressing hope that India and Pakistan would settle the Kashmir dispute.

    During the closed door consultation of the United Nations Security Council, Russia expressed hope that India and Pakistan would settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the charter and the relevant resolutions of the international organisation and bilateral agreements.

    Russia surprises India by invoking UN resolutions on Kashmir dispute
    File photo

    Russian continues to promote normalisation of India-Pakistan ties, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, tweeted. "We hope that existing divergences around #Kasmir (Kashmir) will be settled bilaterally by political and diplomatic means only on the basis of Simla Agreement of 1972 and Lahore declaration of 1999, in accordance with UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan," Polyanskiy also said.

    At UNSC meet on Kashmir, here is who backed Pakistan

    In Delhi, officials were surprised with Russia's reference to the UN charter and relevant UN resolutions. Delhi has always maintained that the Shimla Agreement of 1972 signed by Indira Gandhi and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had left no scope for the UN or any third party to get involved in the process to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries. This principle was re-affirmed by the Lahore Declaration which was issued by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Nawaz Sharif in 1999.

    India has always invoked the Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration to resist any attempt by Pakistan to internationalise the Kashmir dispute and also raise it at the UN.

    Decisions on Kashmir have no external ramifications: India's envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin

    Russia's statement comes in the wake of it having recently said, "There is no alternative to resolve differences between Pakistan and India except bilaterally through political and diplomatic means." Russia had also endorsed India's move on scrapping Article 370 and said that decisions were internal affairs.

    More RUSSIA News

    Read more about:

    russia india pakistan unsc kashmir issue

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue