    Russia releases list of countries who've taken 'unfriendly actions'

    Moscow, Mar 08: Russian government approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Russia and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

    Russia releases list of countries whove taken unfriendly actions

    The list includes

    • Australia
    • Canada
    • EU
    • Iceland
    • Japan
    • Monaco
    • Montenegro
    • New Zealand
    • Norway
    • Taiwan
    • San Marino
    • Singapore
    • S Korea
    • Switzerland
    • Ukraine
    • UK
    • US

    The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles.

    The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:00 [IST]
    X