Russia releases list of countries who've taken 'unfriendly actions'

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Mar 08: Russian government approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Russia and has imposed sanctions against the country after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The list includes

Australia

Canada

EU

Iceland

Japan

Monaco

Montenegro

New Zealand

Norway

Taiwan

San Marino

Singapore

S Korea

Switzerland

Ukraine

UK

US

The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles.

The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 12:00 [IST]