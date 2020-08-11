Russia registers World's first coronavirus vaccine, Putin's daughter among those inoculated

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Moscow, Aug 11: Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday has announced the registration of the world's first coronavirus vaccine with mass production expected to start in September and mass vaccination in October. He said that his own daughter has been vaccinated with new coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at a government meeting on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has proven efficient during tests, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus.

Putin emphasised that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests. He added that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is feeling well.

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated.

Russia is the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine. Many scientists in the country and abroad have been skeptical, however, questioning the decision to register the vaccine before Phase 3 trials that normally last for months and involve thousands of people.

The vaccine was developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defence Ministry, Deputy Health Minister Oleg Gridnev said last Friday, according to a report.

On Monday, the Association of Clinical Trials Organizations (ACTO) industry body that represents organizations conducting multinational clinical trials in Russia had urged for more tests before its registration.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted Russia's offer of its coronavirus vaccine, volunteering to take the first shot as a gesture of trust and gratitude.

Fact check: Has Russia actually found coronavirus vaccine

The country has been pushing extensively for virus vaccine for quite some time now.

Russia's race to allow civilian use of a potential coronavirus vaccine before clinical trials are complete could put people at risk, according to a local association of multinational pharmaceutical companies.

Russia currently has two COVID-19 vaccine candidates in the race - one, a vaccine being developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 vaccine candidates are being developed, according to the World Health Organisation, as a process normally taking up to 15 years has been squeezed into a matter of months.