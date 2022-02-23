YouTube
    Russia open for diplomatic solutions but…: says Vladimir Putin amid tension with Ukraine

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Moscow, Feb 23: Russia is ready to look for "diplomatic solutions" amid raging tensions with the West over Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

    Russia 'open for diplomatic solutions but…': says Vladimir Putin amid tension with Ukraine

    The President, however, stressed that the country's interests were non-negotiable.

    "Our country is always open for direct and honest dialogue, for the search for diplomatic solutions to the most complex problems," Putin said in a video address to mark the Defender of the Fatherland Day, a public holiday in Russia.

    But he added "The interests of Russia, the security of our citizens, are non-negotiable for us."

    There has been mounting tension in the past five days along the frontline to the breakaway regions. Hundreds of grenades have rained down on the Ukrainian side. There's no verifiable information on how things look like on the other side.

    While announcing new sanctions, US President Joe Biden asked, who in the Lord's name does Putin think he is.

    Biden announced sanctions against Russia and called President Vladimir Putin's moves in Eastern Ukraine the beginning of Russian invasion.

    "We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank. We are implementing full blocking sanctions on two large Russian financial institutions: VEB and their military bank," Biden said.

    X