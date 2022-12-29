Russia fires over 120 Missiles on Ukraine: Reports

US to send critical Patriot missile system to Ukraine; Russia says won't stand in its way

Moscow, Dec 29: In a massive attack, Russia has fired over 120 missiles on Ukraine from the air and sea.

At least three people including a teenager have been wounded in the attack in Kyiv. Electricity has been cut off in the west of Kyiv following the attack. On Thursday morning, blasts were reported across the country including in the Ukrainian capital, the second city of Kharkiv in the east and the western city of Lviv on the border with Poland.

Most of Lviv was left without electricity, its major Andriy Sadoviy said.

The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships, Ukraine's Air Force said on the social media while calling the attacks massive in nature.

Presidential aide, Mykhaylo Podolyak said that over 120 missiles had been fired.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that three including a 14-year old girl had been wounded in the strikes. He warned of potential power cuts and called on residents to stock up on water.

Reports (https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/more-than-120-missiles-fired-massive-russian-strike-across-ukraine-3647254#pfrom=home-ndtv_topscroll) said that two private houses were hit by fragments of drowned missiles in the east of the capital while an industrial enterprise and a playground had been damaged in the city's southwest.

In the east Ukraine was hit by a series of explosions.

According to Governor Oleg Synegubo, critical infrastructure had been targeted in the region of Kharkiv and its main city where four missiles hit eastern and southern neighbourhoods.

In the city of Lviv, Mayor Sadoviy Warne that there would be potential water cuts.

Maksim Kozytski, Governor of Lviv said that the air defence shot down 21 missiles over the region. Fragments of one of the enemy missiles fell inside a residential building. Fortunately there were no casualties, he added. He also said that there was damage to the energy infrastructure and emergency power cuts had to be enforced in the region.

