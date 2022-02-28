Russia bans website Ukrainian website set up to help Russian families identify killed, captured soldiers

Kyiv, Feb 28: The Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked Ishchi Svoikh (Look For Your Own), a website created by Ukrainian authorities for the families of Russian soldiers who had been killed or taken prisoner in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The website publishes photographs or documents of the men.

Roskomnadzor added the website "Ishchi Svoikh" ("Look for your own") to its list of banned sites on Sunday, on instructions from the Attorney General's Office, reports Net Freedoms Project.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry had issued the appeal on February 27, directing relatives of Russian soldiers to online platforms where they can search through photos and videos of Russian soldiers captured or killed by Ukrainian forces.

The initiative, called Ishchi Svoikh (Look For Your Own), appears aimed in part at undermining morale and support for the war in Russia, where officials and state media have refrained from disclosing details of Russian casualties and military assaults against Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv.

Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said the Russian government had been unresponsive about facilitating the return of Russian soldiers' remains.

"For that reason, we have been forced to appeal to you, citizens of Russia, so that you can find those who were killed on our territory -- and killed because he illegally crossed our border based on an illegal and despicable order by your president," Denysenko said in the video appeal, which the Ukrainian Interior Ministry posted on its official YouTube channel:

