    Russia bans UK flights over its airspace after sanctions

    Moscow, Feb 25: Russia has banned United Kingdom flights to and over Russia in retaliation to the British ban on Aeroflot flights.

    Rosaviatsiya said that all flights by the U.K. carriers to Russia as well as transit flights are banned starting Friday.

    It said the measure was taken in response to the “unfriendly decisions” by the British authorities who banned flights to the U.K. by the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot as part of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

