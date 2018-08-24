  • search

Rahul Gandhi’s Berlin speech could not be aired live due to technical glitch

    Berlin, Aug 23: Congress president Rahul Gandhi's address to the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin in Germany Thursday could not be aired 'live' due to a technical glitch.

    Gandhi's address was to be aired via a YouTube link, starting 9:30 pm IST, which was later rescheduled to start from 10:30 pm IST.

    The address, however, could not be aired 'live' and the Congress party cited a technical glitch as the reason for it.

    Gandhi is on a five-day tour to Germany and the UK. On Thursday night, he had addressed a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany.

    He accused the BJP and RSS of spreading hate in the country. "Our job is to unite India and focus on development," Gandhi said.

    Gandhi claimed that the incidents of lynching in India were due to anger emanating from joblessness and "destruction" of small businesses due to demonetization and the "poorly implemented" GST by the ruling BJP.

    In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi traced the creation of Islamic State to warn against a similar situation at home if people are excluded from the development process.

    "It is very dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people. If you don't give people a vision in the 21st century somebody else will give them one."

    "And that's the real risk of excluding large number of people from our development processes," he said, accusing the BJP government of excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development process.

