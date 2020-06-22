  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Roti-Beti ties with India at stake as Nepal set to amend citizenship law

    By
    |

    Kathmandu, June 22: A key parliamentary panel in Nepal has proposed to amend the country's Citizenship Act that would require a foreign woman married to a Nepali national to wait seven years for naturalised citizenship.

    Roti-Beti ties with India at stake as Nepal set to amend citizenship law

    Nepal's main opposition parties decried the move, saying it would inconvenience people living in Madhes as cross-border marriage is prevalent there.

    Nepal confident India, China will resolve differences through peaceful means

    Both Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajbadi Party (SJP) have said that such a provision could also affect the 'bread and bride relations' that Nepal has had with India for ages.

    The Madheshi are residents of Terai region in the south of Nepal at the foothill of the Himalayas on the border with India in Bihar.

    The bill to amend the existing Citizenship Act was registered at the Parliament on Sunday.

    It includes seven rights that a foreign woman married to a Nepali national can exercise till she acquires citizenship certificates.

    Lack of a citizenship certificate will not bar them from running any businesses and earn, use and sell any fixed and movable assets, make profits through businesses and get involved in transaction of property of any kind.

    Bound by roti and beti, Singh on relations with Nepal

    The move to amend the citizenship act comes days after the Nepal government completed the process of redrawing the country's political map through a Constitutional amendment, incorporating three strategically important Indian areas, a move that could severely jolt relations with New Delhi.

    More NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    nepal indo nepal

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue