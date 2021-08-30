Biden says another terror attack likely in 24-36 hours, vows to keep up airstrikes against ISIS

Rockets fired at Kabul Airport intercepted by missile defence system

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kabul, Aug 30: Five rockets were fired at the Kabul Airport, but they were intercepted by the missile defence system on Monday. The development comes a day after the US carried out an airstrike in the Afghan capital on an explosives laden vehicle.

Reports said that the rockets were fired early Monday morning. It is however unclear if all the five rockets were brought down by the missile defence system.

AFP journalists in Kabul said that they heard sounds of rockets flying across the city. Officials warned that the Islamic State Khorasan Province was looking to target the airport with rockets. "We know that they would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could. Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command told reporters.