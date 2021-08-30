YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rockets fired at Kabul Airport intercepted by missile defence system

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 30: Five rockets were fired at the Kabul Airport, but they were intercepted by the missile defence system on Monday. The development comes a day after the US carried out an airstrike in the Afghan capital on an explosives laden vehicle.

    Rockets fired at Kabul Airport intercepted by missile defence system

    Reports said that the rockets were fired early Monday morning. It is however unclear if all the five rockets were brought down by the missile defence system.

    Kabul: Several children dead in US drone strikeKabul: Several children dead in US drone strike

    AFP journalists in Kabul said that they heard sounds of rockets flying across the city. Officials warned that the Islamic State Khorasan Province was looking to target the airport with rockets. "We know that they would like to lob a rocket in there, if they could. Now we actually have pretty good protection against that. We have our anti-rocket and mortar system," General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command told reporters.

    More TALIBAN News  

    Read more about:

    taliban kabul

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X