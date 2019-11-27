  • search
    Rocket fire from Gaza: Israeli aircraft hits Hamas site

    By
    |

    Jerusalem, Nov 27: Israeli aircraft attacked several sites for Gaza's Hamas rulers early on Wednesday in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

    The Israeli military said the targets of the multiple airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip included a weapons manufacturing facility. There were no reports of injuries.

    Rocket fire from Gaza: Israeli aircraft hits Hamas site
    Smoke rises from an explosion caused by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City.PTI Photo

    The airstrikes came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to respond vigorously to any attack. "If someone in Gaza thinks that he can raise his head after Operation Black Belt, he is sorely mistaken, Netanyahu said in a statement, referring to two days of intense fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants two weeks ago that was the worst such cross-border conflict in months.

    Israel airstrikes in Gaza, kills Islamic Jihad chief and 12 others

    Late Tuesday, the Israeli military had said it identified two projectiles fired from the Gaza Strip, with missile defences intercepting one.

    The rockets attack was the second incident this week and rattled the shaky cease-fire brokered by

    Egypt and the U.N. earlier this month that ended the latest round of fighting with Palestinian militants.

    The flare-up was triggered when Israel killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza. The militant group launched hundreds of rockets at Israel in response. Israeli retaliatory strikes killed at least 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.

      Unofficial cease-fires have led to months of calm between Israel and Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

