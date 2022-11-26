Rishi Sunak's daughter's understanding of India is spot on, says 'where my family, home and culture blend'

International

oi-Nitesh Jha

London, Nov 26: The daughter of UK PM Rishi Sunak, Anoushka Sunak clearly understands what India symbolizes and stands for, and the nine-year-old's response to what she feels for the country is totally spot on.

Anoushka Sunak, who danced at the Kuchipudi Dance festival - Rang 2022 held in London, said India is where my family, home and culture blend together and I love going there every year, according to a report.

Anoushka Sunak on being asked about her love for dancing said, "I love Kuchipudi and dancing, because when you are dancing all your worries and stresses go away and you are in the moment dancing with your all your friends beside you. I love to be on stage," in an interview with India Today.

When asked about India, the daughter of the newly appointed UK PM said, "India is the country where I come from. It is a place where family, home and culture blend together. I love going there every year."

Rishi Sunak much more liked than UK governing party: Poll

A large number of people attended the event. Anoushka's mother, Akshata Murthy, her grandparents and her teachers also attended the event. Anoushka said, "It is quite nerve-wracking that our teachers from our school are going to be there."

Kuchipudi dancer Arunima Kumar put together the dance event in which 100 artists, between 4 to 85 years of age, came together from all over the world. The event was organised to mark India@75.

"Vision for Rang 2022 has been to showcase artists of different ages and abilities. I feel a lot of us get opportunities to perform, but there are children, there are elderly, there are people of special abilities who don't get that platform. So Rang is really celebrating the colours of Kuchipudi and the colours of Indian dance," said Arunima Kumar, who put together the performance.

Indian link

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has been chosen as the prime minister of the United Kingdom and the leader of the Conservative Party in October this year.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs - way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist.

UK remains committed to trade deal with India: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunka's parents are of Indian descent. Sunak's parents, pharmacists, migrated from East Africa to the UK in the 1960s.

Yashvir Sunak, Rishi Sunak's father, was a National Health Service general practitioner, while his mother Usha Sunak ran a chemist shop.

Rishi Sunak is married to Infosys chief Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty. The couple has two daughters - Krishna and Anoushka.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:02 [IST]