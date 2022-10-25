Liz Truss resigns as prime minister: the five causes of her downfall explained

Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK PM after meeting King Charles

oi-Prakash KL

Britain, Oct 25: A day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party, Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister following an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday.

Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles, give first address as UK PM | Liz Truss exits | Oneindia News*News

On Tuesday morning, outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street and then visits the Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation to the 73-year-old monarch.

Sunak will then arrive at the Palace for his meeting with the King, who will formally anoint him as the UK's new Prime Minister, according to a report in PTI.

Sunak will then make his first prime ministerial address on the steps of 10 Downing Street and he is expected to be joined by wife Akshata Murty and daughters Krishna and Anoushka.

"The UK is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge," said Sunak in his first address as Prime Minister-elect on Monday.

"We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together; because that is the only way we will overcome the challenges we face and build a better, more prosperous future for our children and our grandchildren," he said.

"I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work day in and day out to deliver for the British people," Sunak said.

Sunak, who describes himself as a "proud Hindu", is the UK's first Prime Minister of South Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Sunak's victory in the Tory leadership race came at the end of a dramatic few days in Westminster since Truss resigned last Thursday in the wake of a disastrous tax-cutting mini-budget and several policy U-turns.

A month after losing in the Tory membership vote to Truss, Sunak made a comeback following former prime minister Boris Johnson decision to back out of the race and Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt conceding defeat just moments before the shortlisting deadline on Monday.

However, his popularity as the frontrunner among his party colleagues has been replicated yet again as more than half the Tory MPs came out publicly in his support. He now faces the enormous challenge of steering the UK economy through massive inflationary turbulence and also uniting the different wings of a divided Conservative Party.

Meanwhile, his father and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said he is proud of his son-in-law's success. "We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," he said.

The son of a pharmacist mother and doctor father, Sunak was educated at one of England's most renowned schools, Winchester, and then Oxford. He spent three years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and later gained an MBA from Stanford in California, where he met his wife Akshata Murthy, daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.