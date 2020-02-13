  • search
    Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's son-in-law new finance minister of UK

    By PTI
    London, Feb 13: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday appointed Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak as the new finance minister in a Cabinet reshuffle.

    Sunak, the son-in-law of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy, will join Home secretary Priti Patel on the top government bench as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

    Earlier, Pakistani-origin Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor in a shock move in one of the biggest shakeups since Johnson won a thumping majority in the December 2019 general election.

    According to reports, Sunak was selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond (Yorks) in October 2014. He was elected as MP for the constituency in the 2015 general election with a majority of 19,550 (36.2%). During the 2015-2017 parliament, he was a member of the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee.

    Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law In Boris Johnson's cabinet

    He supported the UK leaving the European Union (EU) in the June 2016 membership referendum.

    He was re-elected in the 2019 general election with an increased majority.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 19:01 [IST]
