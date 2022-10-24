YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Rishi Sunak is new UK PM: A look at India-origin world leaders in key roles

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    London, Oct 24: Rishi Sunak on Monday scripted history on Diwali as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party. He is the first person of Indian origin to hold the top post, just as Hindus across the world celebrate Diwali. At 42, he is also be the youngest prime minister in more than 200 years.

    Rishi Sunak
    Rishi Sunak

    Here's a look at other world leaders of Indian origin in key roles:

    Kamala Harris

    US vice president Kamala Harris, born in California to parents who emigrated from India and Jamaica, became the nation's first Black and South Asian vice president, as well as the first woman to hold that office.

    Pravind Jugnauth

    Prime Minister of Mauritius since 2017, Pravind Jugnauth was born into a Hindu Ahir family.

    Antonio Costa

    Antonio Costa is of Portuguese and Indian descent who became the Prime Minister of Portugal in 2015. In Goa, Costa is affectionately known as Babush, a word in Konkani meaning young loved one.

    Prithvirajsing Roopun

    Prithvirajsing Roopun, serving as the seventh president of Mauritius was born in an Indian Arya Samaji Hindu family.

    Chan Santokhi
    Chandrikapersad, who is the 9th president of Suriname, was born in 1959, into an Indo-Surinamese Hindu family in Lelydorp, in district Suriname.

    Mohamed Irfaan Ali

    Guyana's ninth executive President Mohamed Irfaan Ali was born into a Muslim, Indo-Guyanese family at Leonora, West Coast Demarara.

    Comments

    More UNITED KINGDOM News  

    Read more about:

    united kingdom

    Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 20:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X