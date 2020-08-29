Riots in Sweden after Quran burning by far-right activists: All you need to know

International

oi-Deepika S

Sweden, Aug 29: Riots broke out in the city of Malmo in Sweden after an anti-Muslim Danish politician was blocked from attending a Quran-burning rally nearby.

Around 300 rioters set fires and threw objects at police and rescue services Friday night, slightly injuring several police officers and leading to the detention of about 15 people.

The violence followed the burning Friday afternoon of a Quran, near a predominantly migrant neighbourhood, that was carried out by far-right activists and filmed and posted online, according to the TT news agency.

Later, three people were arrested on suspicion of inciting hatred.

The riot was connected to an incident earlier in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid Expressen.

Rasmus Paludan, leader of a Danish anti-immigration political party 'Hard-Line' and was supposed to hold a meeting in the city.

But authorities pre-empted Paludan's arrival by announcing he had been banned from entering Sweden for two years. He was later arrested near Malmo.

"We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP.

In response, Paludan had put up a post on Facebook that read, "Sent back and banned from Sweden for two years.

However, rapists and murderers are always welcome!"

Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.