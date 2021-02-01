YouTube
    Reverse actions immediately: US tells Myanmar after military coup

    By
    |

    Washington, Feb 01: Secretary of State, US, Antony Blinken called on the Myanmar military leaders to release civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and others in the overnight raids in the country, a statement said.

    He said that the US expressed grave concern and alarm over reports of the detention of the government officials and civil society leaders. :We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8," Blinken said in a statement.

    India expresses deep concerns over developments in Myanmar

    The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace and developments and the military must reverse these actions immediately, he further added.

    Read more about:

    myanmar united states

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 11:23 [IST]
