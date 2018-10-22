Restoring military balance is Russia’s option against US pull-out from INF Treaty

Moscow, Oct 22: Ever since US President Donald Trump threatened to pull his country out of the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty of the late 1980s that had played a key role in ending the Cold War, the international community has shuddered over the very thought of what happens next.

The Russians have understandably revealed a tough stand on the issue after Trump made his announcement on October 20. According to the country's news agency TASS, Moscow's possible response to the US withdrawal from the INF Treaty will include steps to restore military balance, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday, October 22.

"The breaking of the INF Treaty's provisions forces Russia to take measures on ensuring its own security," Peskov was quoted as saying. He also feared that the US would start developing systems banned under the treaty after pulling out of it.

"If this system is developed, steps from other countries, and in this case of Russia, on restoring balance in this sphere are needed," he said.

The Kremlin spokesperson also said that Russia remained committed to the document even while the US was eyeing a pull-out. He also said that Russia produced evidence a number of times about Washington flouting the treaty by "installing anti-missiles" that can be both interceptors and short and medium-range missiles.

Trump threatened to pull out of the treaty accusing Russia of violating its terms. While countries like Germany and China criticised Trump's intentions, the UK backed the US and the Nato blamed Russia for making the American president taking such a decision.