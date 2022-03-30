Repositioning not a real withdrawal says US after Russia offers to cut back troops

India's stand on Ukraine-Russia conflict: Here is what Shashi Tharoor has to say

Washington, Mar 30: The US has said that none should be fooled on Russia moving its troops from Kyiv.

"This is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal, and we all should now be prepared for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine. It does not mean the threat to Kyiv is over," John Kirby, press secretary for the Pentagon said.

The statement comes after Russia declared that it will be scaling down fighting around Kyiv following talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Pentagon said that the Russians have failed in capturing Kyiv, but it still very attack the Ukrainian capital as strikes are very much on.

During the peace talks held in Istanbul, Ukraine emphasised neutrality where it is security would be guaranteed by a group of nations, not NATO. The Russian side on the other hand announced that they will be cutting back military activities the direction of Kyiv and Chenihiv.

Russia's chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky said that the talks were constructive and Russia is willing to consider a presidential meeting.

The Pentagon said that only a small number of troops are moving from Kyiv and it remains to be seen what Moscow does after claims of de-escalation. "There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, and we're focused on the latter," Blinken said adding," US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said.

