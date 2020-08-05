Ram Mandir digital billboard comes up in New York’s Times Square

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New York, Aug 05: Images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya beamed across the giant billboards in the iconic Times Square to celebrate the temple's groundbreaking ceremony.

Prominent community leader and President of the American India Public Affairs Committee Jagdish Sewhani had on Wednesday said that arrangements are being made to celebrate the historic moment in New York on August 5, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Sewhani told PTI that among the prominent billboards that are being leased for the occasion are the giant Nasdaq screen and the 17,000-square-foot wrap-around LED display screen, considered among the largest continuous exterior displays in the world and the highest-resolution exterior LED screen in Times Square

Beginning from 8 AM on August 5 till 10 PM, images of the words ?Jai Shri Ram' in Hindi and English, Lord Ram's portraits and videos, 3D portraits of the temple's design and architecture as well as pictures of the laying of the foundation stone by Modi will be displayed across several billboards, which are among the most striking and popular features of Times Square, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.