Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan share stage in Malaysia

Two superstars of southern India Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan met each other in Malaysia on the sidelines of 'Natchathira Vizha 2018'- a congregation of Tamil film industry on Saturday. Both were accorded grand welcome at a stadium in Kuala Lumpur. The much-hyped meeting between two stars comes at a time when both of them have shown interest in Tamil Nadu politics.

Rajinikanth has announced his political entry on December 31st during the 'meet and greet fans' event in Chennai. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan yet to make a formal announcement about his party and contesting the assembly elections.

The 'Natchathira Vizha 2018 is organised by the South Indian Artistes Association, in collaboration with Malik Streams Corp and MyEvents International, the event includes performances by comedians, singers and actors as well as friendly sporting matches -- cricket and football -- between the Indian and Malaysian-Indian artistes.

OneIndia News