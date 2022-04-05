YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Rajapaksa’s government in minority now, day old finance minister quits

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Colombo, Apr 05: Trouble for the Mahinda Rajapaksa government mounted with at least 12 of his MPs deciding to sit as an independent group.

    This would mean that the Lankan president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa would need to invite any other party to prove majority of 113 in the 225 member parliament.

    Rajapaksa’s government in minority now, day old finance minister quits

    The rules state that the president must appoint a caretaker government which will hold mid-term elections.

    In the 225 member Sri Lankan parliament, the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna had 117 member and its allies 15. The coalition partner 10 Party Alliance had 14 members.

    The opposition SJB has 54 members- TNA with ten and others with 15. After the defections, the ruling party's strength has decreased to 105, while the dissidents including those from the ruling party has gone up to 41. The numbers are only likely to increase.

    In another development, Sri Lanka's finance minister, Ali Sabry resigned a day after being appointed.

    He was replaced after Rajapaksa's brother Basil was sacked by the President.

    On the other hand an offer by the president of a unity government was rejected by the opposition. This development came in the wake of all the ministers from the Cabinet tendering their resignations to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

    More SRI LANKA News  

    Read more about:

    sri lanka sri lanka government sri lanka crisis mahindra rajapaksa

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X