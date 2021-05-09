Analysing ISIS’ Voice of Hind: How it is being used to provoke Muslims against the government

Radical Islamic group linked to Mohammad Nasheed’s attack

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Male, May 09: The attack on the first democratically elected president and current parliament speaker of Maldives, Mohamed Nasheed is being linked to the Islamic State.

One of the three men arrested is said to be associated with radical Islamic groups. However no group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet. The attack is being investigated as an act of terror. The police have learnt that the attack was triggered off by a mobile phone or remote device.

Coronavirus LIVE: South Africa finds India variant of Covid-19

Nasheed was injured in a blast and is being treated at a hospital in the capital the police said.

The media unit of the police did not give more details, but said that investigations have started. The public are urged not to go to the blast site in capital area of Male, the police also said.

Nasheed became the first democratically elected leader of Maldives following an autocratic rule of 30 years. He was president between 2008 and 2012. The photos on the social media showed a ripped up motorcycle at the scene. It is however unclear whether the blast was an assassination attempt.

Maldives: Speaker Mohammad Nasheed injured in blast

Deeply concerned at the attack on Speaker @MohamedNasheed. Wish him a speedy recovery. Know that he will never be intimidated, India's External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.