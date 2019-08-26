  • search
    Qureshi speaks with OIC Secretary General over Kashmir

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Aug 26: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday spoke with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen and briefed him about the situation in Kashmir.

    In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said it was part of Pakistan's continuing diplomatic outreach to apprise the world about the regional situation.

    Shah Mahmood Qureshi

    "The serious risks to regional peace and security arising from" India's move on Kashmir were also highlighted by the Foreign Minister, it said.

    Qureshi shared a set of proposals with the Secretary General and exchanged views on OIC's response on the issue.

    Kashmir move Modi's 'historic blunder': Imran Khan in address to nation

    The two leaders agreed to remain in touch regarding next steps.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the State into two Union Territories on August 5.

    India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of the Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

