Queen's funeral guest list: These countries not invited for the event

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Sep 16: Hundreds of foreign royals and politicians are expected to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in the UK for decades.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest ruling monarch in British history, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. She will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

The funeral will be attended by major leaders from all around the world. Several world leaders have already confirmed their attendance for the same.

The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill's in 1965. Invitations went out over the weekend which the UK has diplomatic relations, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend.

The majority of leaders have been asked to arrive on commercial flights and told they will be bussed en masse from a site in west London.

Who will not be attending the Queen's funeral?

While the invitations have been sent to all world leaders, six countries were excluded from the list.

The New York Times reported that Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Venezuela, Syria and Afghanistan will not be receiving any invitation to the royal funeral.

The step was taken considering the current political climate and the relationship that the UK shares with these nations.

Russia and Belarus are among a small group of nations to be excluded from the queen's funeral following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a British government source said. Venezuela and Syria are not invited because Britain does not have full diplomatic relations with them. Afghanistan were excluded after considering current political situations.

Apart from this, three countries - North Korea, Nicaragua and Iran - were also invited but only on the ambassadorial level. It means that the head of the states were not invited.

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 17:08 [IST]