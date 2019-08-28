Queen approves UK Parliament's suspension till Oct 14, two weeks before Brexit deadline

London, Aug 28: Queen Elizabeth II has approved Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament when MPs return to work in September until October 14.

Johnson had asked the Queen to suspend the House of Commons sitting from around September 9 or 10, within days of it reconvening after the summer recess next Monday.

According to the timeline being considered, it would lead to a customary Queen's Speech - which lays out a new UK government's parliamentary business for the year - on October 14.

It is widely seen as an attempt to block MPs from tabling and debating any other major legislation, including an attempt by the Opposition to prevent a no-deal Brexit by the October 31 deadline.