Quad means business says Biden while slamming Russian action in Ukraine

Tokyo, May 24: US president Joe Biden said that Quad is not a fad and it means business.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, President Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just an European issue. It is in fact a global issue, he said.

Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, the US will work with its partners, Biden further added.

The US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers and as long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response, Biden added.

We stay together for the shared values and visit we have the US President said at the Quad summit in Tokyo.

The Quad has a lot of work ahead and we have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful and stable. We have to tackle the pandemic situation and address the climate crisis, Biden also said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the Russian action in Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter. We should listen carefully to the voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, he also added.

Australian PM, Anthony Albanese said that they will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 and this will put us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050, he further added.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 8:03 [IST]