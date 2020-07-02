Putin set to remain president till 2036

Moscow, July 02: The Russians are all set to approve a constitutional reform that would allow President Vladimir Putin to stay on in Kremlin for life.

The changes were passed a few weeks back by Russia's parliament, copies of which are already available in bookstores. Putin, however said that a nationwide vote that ended on Wednesday was essential to give legitimacy to his plans.

The reforms also included guaranteed minimum pensions and an effective ban on gay marriages. However it would also allow Putin to remain in power until 2036.

Kremlin pulled out all stops to encourage the turnout and the polls extended over nearly a week. There were also cars and apartments on offer for the voters.

Putin said that the changes were needed to ensure stability and also cement Russia's values in the face of the Western influence. We can ensure stability, security, prosperity and a decent life. We are voting for the country, we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren, Putin had said.