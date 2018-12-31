Putin says Russian ‘open to dialogue’ New Year message to Trump; pledges support to Syria too

oi-Shubham Ghosh

Moscow, Dec 31: Despite the perceived good relation between the presidents of Russia and US - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - respectively, things have done turned out well between the two countries towards the later part of 2018. Even Trump refused to meet Putin on two international platforms in France and Argentina in November, a gesture which did not go down well with the Russians.

However, as the world inches towards a new year, Putin has told Trump in a New Year's letter that the Kremlin is "open to dialogue" on several issues hindering ties between the two countries, agencies reported.

On Sunday, December 30, the Kremlin came out with a summary of Putin's "greeting message" to Trump and it said: "Russia-US relations are the most important factor behind ensuring strategic stability and international security," agencies reported.

Ever since Trump's cancellation of a formal meeting with Putin at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on December 1 over the Ukraine tension, the Kremlin has repeatedly said that it is open to talks with Washington. Putin has also written similar New Year greetings to other world leaders, including his Syrian ally President Bashar al Assad, and they have stressed on bilateral aspects.

Putin's message to Assad "stressed that Russia will continue to provide all-around assistance to the government and people of Syria in their fight against terrorism and efforts to protect state sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the Kremlin.

Putin also sent a message to the UK stressing his wish for the "wellbeing and prosperity to the British people".