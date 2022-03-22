Putin could use chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine: Biden

International

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Mar 22: US President Joe Biden has warned that Russia is considering using chemical weapons.

"Now he [Putin] is talking about new false flags he's setting up including, asserting that we in America have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe, simply not true," Biden was quoted by Reuters as saying.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those."

Earlier in the day, Biden said that Putin was not anticipating the extent or strength of the US-led unity of the international community.

"The more his back is against the wall, the greater severity of the tactics he may employ. We've seen it before. He's run a lot of false flag operations. Whenever he starts talking about something he thinks NATO, Ukraine, or the United States is about to do, it means he's getting ready to do it. Not a joke.

"You may recall, I said this to a few of you this morning, that I was able to declassify a whole range of operations that they were about to engage in without sacrificing sources and methods," he said.

On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.