Putin condoles loss of lives in Amritsar train accident, wishes for “soonest recovery” of injured

Moscow, Oct 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of live in Amritsar train accident which left 58 people dead.

"I offer my deepest sympathies over tragic consequences of an accident on railways in Punjab. I ask to convey my words of sympathy and support to families & friends of killed people & to wish soonest recovery to those injured," Putin said in a statement.

Putin offered condolences to President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hundereds of people had gathered at Joda Phatak in Amritsar for Dussehra celebrations on Friday evening when a train coming from Jalandhar ran over a crowd standing on the tracks.

The Indian Railways said that the Amritsar mishap happened because of trespassing, adding that the trains move on those track regularly. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said the driver of the train blew the horn and tried to apply the brakes.

"58 people died and 48 were injured in Amritsar Train Accident yesterday. It does not appear that the loco driver was at fault in the incident. Amritsar-Howrah Mail had passed the same spot two minutes before the accident occurred," Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northern Railway, told ANI.

"Currently, train services are suspended between Amrtisar-Manawala railway section. We will hold a review at noon and a decision will be taken in this regard," he added.