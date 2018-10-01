  • search

Prof plays porn clip in a hall of 500 in Canada varsity; says it was accidental

    Toronto, Oct 1: His students were preparing for an intense introductory session on psychology and there were 500 of them waiting for the lesson to start. But to the amusement of several of them (and dismay to the others), the university professor played a porn clip, presumed accidentally. According to the Toronto Sun, the incident happened at the Scarborough campus of the University of Toronto and the professor was identified as Dr Steve Joordens.

    According to report, many students were stunned to see the visuals that were being projected in the hall and did not waste time to share it on Snapchat. A video from the spot also went viral and it showed many students laughing while others looked shocked.

    Dr Steve Joordens.Image Courtesy: @ConcordiaSem

    "We can't discuss personnel matters. But, we are aware of the situation and are encouraging students who are feeling unsettled to speak with staff at the Health & Wellness Centre," the university's spokesman Don Campbell was quoted as saying to City News.

    However, not all were convinced that the event was accidental. Some thought it was an effective way of getting the students' attention while others felt it was a good strategy to retain their interests.

    The professor later regretted the incident and said it was completely unintentional. He told The Varsity student paper that it had terrible feeling about what had happened and said he had tendered an apology and was looking forward.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 15:56 [IST]
