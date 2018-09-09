  • search

Prime minister of Republic of Abkhazia killed in a car crash

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Moscow, Sep 9: The prime minister of Georgia's separatist republic of Abkhazia died in a car crash on Saturday (September 9), the local government said.

    Gennady Gaguliya, 70, was killed in a crash on the road between Psou in the south of Russia and Sukhumi in the breakaway region, according to a statement on the Abkhazia cabinet website. Galuliya was travelling in a delegation returning from Syria. His driver and security guards were not injured, the news agency quoted a government spokesperson as saying. The republic is led by president Raul Khajimba.

    Representational photo
    Representational photo

    Moscow became one of the few capitals to recognise the independence of Abkhazia, along with breakaway republic South Ossetia, following a Russia-Georgia war a decade ago. The two regions constitute 20 per cent of Georgia's territory. Georgia and its Western allies have condemned Russia's continued "occupation" of its territory and have demanded the Kremlin reverse its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgia and its Soviet-era master Moscow have long been at loggerheads over Tbilisi's bid to join the European Union and NATO, with the spiralling confrontation culminating in a full-blown war in August 2008. Russia stationed permanent military bases in the breakaway regions after the conflict.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    georgia prime minister death accident

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue