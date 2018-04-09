President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Swaziland

Mbabane, Apr 9: President Ram Nath Kovind today arrived in Swaziland on the second leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with King Mswati III. Prime Minister Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini of Swaziland received President Kovind on his arrival at the King Mswati III International Airport in Shikhuphe, Swaziland.

"President Kovind arrives in Swaziland on the second leg of his visit to three African nations - Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia. He is the first President of India to visit Swaziland," the official Twitter handle of the president tweeted.

"The President departs for the delegation level talks with the King," it added.

President Kovind arrived in Swaziland from Equatorial Guinea where he held bilateral discussions with President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

He was conferred with the 'Condecoracion', the highest honour accorded to a non-citizen by the government of Equatorial Guinea, and previously given to select heads of state. The president also addressed the National Assembly of Equatorial Guinea before leaving for Swaziland.

PTI

