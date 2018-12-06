  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    President for president: George W Bush breaks down while paying tributes to George H W Bush

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 6: Former president George W Bush on Wednesday, December 5, paid an emotional farewell to his father George H W Bush, also a former president, who died at his residence in Houston, Texas, last week aged 94.

    Speaking at the National Cathedral in Washington where his father lied in state, the 43rd incumbent of the White House gave a 12-minute speech in which he reflected on his father's close bond with his six children, his love for Barbara to whom he was married for 73 years (the longest presidential marriage in the history of the US) and his enduring affection for Robin, the daughter he lost at the age of just four in 1954. She died of leukemia.

    President for president: George W Bush breaks down while paying tributes to George H W Bush
    Image Courtesy: @TODAYshow

    Bush said during his speech: "The best father a son or daughter can have" with his voice shaking. "And in our grief, let us smile knowing that dad is hugging Robin and holding mom's hand again." Barbara Bush passed away in April this year.

    Also Read | Americans wear colourful socks to pay final tributes to George H W Bush

    Four living American presidents were present on the occasion and were sitting on a bench in the front, along with their wives. They included Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, the oldest of all aged 94.

    Bush Junior said his father had good qualities like finding character over pedigree and shared lighter stuff that the man hated certain vegetables like broccoli. He also recalled that during World War II, Bush Senior was shot down over the Pacific as a Navy pilot and that instances like those encouraged him to live everyday of his life "to the fullest".

    Also Read | Former US president, George H W Bush dies at 94

    George H W Bush had even gone for skydiving on his 90th birthday near the family's residence in Maine in front of all family members.

    Read more about:

    george h w bush george w bush usa death funeral

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue