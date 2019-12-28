  • search
    Powerful Indian lobby in America strengthening narrative against Pakistan: Imran Khan

    By PTI
    |

    Islamabad, Dec 28: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the "powerful" Indian lobby in America was playing a key role in strengthening India's narrative against Pakistan, which was affecting the US policies for his country.

    Imran Khan
    Imran Khan

    Speaking at a meeting of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), Khan said, "India's lobby in America right now is far more powerful than Pakistan's.

    India's point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint." The premier asked the APPNA to make efforts to counter the Indian lobby in the US.

    The prime minister said the Pakistan government wishes to have an institutional arrangement with APPNA, calling it the most powerful and influential Pakistani group overseas.

    Khan said India may launch a false-flag operation in Pakistan-occupied to divert attention from domestic issues.

    Khan criticised the Indian government's stringent curbs on people's movement and communication systems in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked following New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5, revoking the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.

    Khan further said the international community and human rights organisations were criticising India for its citizenship law.

    According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.

