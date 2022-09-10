Queen Elizabeth to be laid to rest beside husband, funeral on Sep 19

Popular movies and TV shows that trace Queen Elizabeth’s reign

oi-Deepika S

London, Sep 10: Queen Elizabeth II Britain's longest-serving monarch has died in Scotland aged 96.She was the head of state for 16 countries: the queen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland as well as the Commonwealth. As British monarch, she was also the head of the Anglican Church.

She went on to become the longest-lived British monarch as of December 21, 2007, and the longest-reigning British monarch as of September 9, 2015, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria on both counts.

The Queen's life has inspired many movies, documentaries, and series that traced her reign. Take a look

The Queen (2006): In this movie, Helen Mirren plays the title role of Queen Elizabeth II. The film depicts the events following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. The Queen garnered general critical and popular acclaim for Mirren playing the title role, which earned her numerous awards.

The King's Speech (2010): It is a British historical drama film.The movie centers on Queen Elizabeth II's father, she is portrayed as a young child in the movie by actress Freya Wilson.

The King's Speech was a major box office and critical success. It was widely praised by film critics for its visual style, art direction, screenplay, directing, score, and acting.

Our Queen at War: The documentary explores Queen Elizabeth II journey from a shy princess to an iconic monarch. It covers the Queen's work in the efforts of world war two by what she called the terrible and glorious years' that led her to become the ruler of the UK.

The Royal House of Windsor: This documentary depicts the time frame after World War I and how the British royal family has survived the last 100 years of power struggles, politics and more. It consists of real-life footage and interviews of the members of the family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royals

The documentary series that first aired on BBC traces the life of the royal family over the years. The series traces a different time frame, different events, and themes, revolving around weddings, scandals, and royal teens.

The Crown: It is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

The Crown is expected to pause filming on its sixth season out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch who passed away on Thursday.

"The Crown is a love letter to her and I've nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too," creator Peter Morgan said.

