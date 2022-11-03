YouTube
    PM Shehbaz condemns firing incident near Imran's container, seeks immediate report

    Islamabad, Nov 03: Pakistan Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif "severely condemned" the firing incident at Imran Khan's long march container in Wazirabad.

    The prime minister has sought an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary Punjab, according to a tweet from the Government of Pakistan's official Twitter account.

    Imran Khan was injured on Thursday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on the container-mounted-truck carrying him during his protest march in Pakistan's Punjab province, but he was out of danger, media reports said.

    The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town of Punjab when Khan was leading the protest march.

    Geo TV footage showed that 70-year-old Khan was hit in the right leg. He has been shifted to a hospital and he is out of danger, the channel said.

    ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 3, 2022, 18:11 [IST]
