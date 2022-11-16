PM Modi, US President Biden exchange greetings at Mangrove forest visit in Bali

G-20 communique set to state that today's era \"must not be of war\", echoing PM Modi's words to President Putin

Bali, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Biden exchanged greetings at the Mangrove forest visit in Bali, Indonesia during the G20 Summit 2022.

The annual two-day G20 Summit which began on Tuesday entered the second day of the conference with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden, visiting a Bali's Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai Mangrove Forest, on the sidelines of the meeting. They also planted trees in the forest in Bali.

PM @narendramodi and other G20 leaders visited a mangrove forest in Bali, giving a strong message of coming together to tackle climate change and boost sustainable development. India has also joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate. pic.twitter.com/vyJX79CEAp — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2022

Mangroves play an important role in global conservation efforts. India has joined the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC), a joint initiative of Indonesia and UAE under the Indonesian G20 Presidency.

More than 50 mangrove species can be found spread over 5000 sq km in India. India is placing emphasis on the protection and restoration of mangroves, which are rich sites of biodiversity and serve as effective carbon sinks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the United Kingdom for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Summit on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi met with Joe Biden and discussed strategic ties between the two countries in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The Prime Minister also met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the summit in Bali.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 10:12 [IST]