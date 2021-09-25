PM Modi UNGA Speech Today: India Time, Live Streaming, When and Where To Watch Narendra Modi's Speech

Modi, Biden meet: India, US call for perpetrators of 26/11 attacks to be brought to justice

Washington, Sep 25: After the first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attending his first in-person Quad summit on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday evening.

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'. Modi's address will focus on the global challenges, including Covid-19, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

His speech is also expected be around the issue of terrorism and India's contribution to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic apart from expressing the country's ambitions on renewable and clean energy.

"After a series of meetings in Washington DC, PM @narendramodi emplanes for New York City. He will be addressing the UNGA session there," the Prime Minister's Office announced that the Prime Minister had departed to New York.

According to the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person out of which nearly 60 heads of the states will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

For the first time in the UN's 75-year history, the UNGA meeting was held virtually due to the pandemic in 2020. The world leaders had submitted the pre-recorded videos. This year too, the option to send the recorded videos was available as the pandemic was still around.

Where to Watch PM Modi's UNGA address online?

The event is expected to begin at 6.30 pm (IST) and it will be streamed live on Narendra Modi's YouTube page. It will be telecast on the official website of UN or UN Web TV.

