PM Modi to meet Joe Biden, attend Quad Leaders summit at White House today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Sep 24: US President Joe Biden will meet PM Narendra Modi for the first time since he assumed power in the US, during his packed three-day trip. The main agenda of the meeting will be to discuss the issues of terrorism and Afghanistan crisis.

This will be his first meeting with Biden after he became the US President in January this year. Both leaders have spoken on multiple occasions after Biden, a Democrat, became US president in January.

During the meeting, PM Modi and Biden are expected to broaden the scope of India-US ties and "exchange views on areas of mutual interest".

Later, Biden and PM Modi would be joined by their counterparts from Australia and Japan for the first-ever in-person Quad Summit.

Earlier on Thursday, Modi had described India and America as "natural partners" as he held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests," Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris on Thursday, the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

PM Modi landed in Washington in the wee hours of Thursday (IST) and was warmly received by the Indian diaspora living there, who waved the Indian tricolour to welcome him. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and other senior officials are part of the PM's delegation to the US.

He is then due for a visit to the White House, where he will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is not only the first woman but also the first person of African American and Indian descent to hold the top post. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders and they are expected to "explore opportunities for cooperation between our two nations particularly in the area of science and technology", PM Modi said ahead of his visit.

PM Modi in US: Day 2 itinerary

11 AM: THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India. Oval Office. Restricted In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Gather 10:55 AM - Brady Press Briefing Room)

2:00 PM: THE PRESIDENT hosts the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit with The Honorable Scott Morrison MP, Prime Minister of Australia, His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, and His Excellency Suga Yoshihide, Prime Minister of Japan. East Room. Restricted In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Gather 1:15 PM - Palm Room Doors)

This is Modi's seventh visit to the US, ever since he took office in 2014. The PM's trip is an occasion to strengthen the Indo-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia.