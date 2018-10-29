PM Modi, Shinzo Abe hold delegation level talks, sign key agreements in Tokyo

Tokyo, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe held delegation-level talks on Monday.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi, who arrived in Japan Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit, was given a guard of honour upon his arrival for the annual summit talks at the Kantei, the Prime Minister's Official Residence.

India and Japan sign six agreements, including on high-speed train and Naval cooperation, after talks between PM Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe.

India, Japan to cooperate in Yoga, Ayurveda for first time

India and Japan decided to cooperate for the first time in the areas of traditional medicinal systems such as Yoga and Ayurveda to provide holistic healthcare and wellness in both the countries.

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed between India's Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) and the Kanagawa Prefectural Government.

India, Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement

India and Japan sign $75 billion currency swap agreement. The agreement will help bring greater stability to foreign exchange and capital markets.

Japan to invest $2.5 billion in India, says PM Modi

"We both agree that from digital partnership to cyberspace, health, defence, ocean to space, in every field we will strengthen our partnership. I have been told that today Japan investors have announced that they will invest 2.5 billion US dollars in India," he said at the joint briefing.

2+2 dialogue between foreign and defence ministers: Modi

We have agreed for a 2+2 dialogue between our foreign ministers and defence ministers. The aim of this is to further work towards world peace and stability: Modi

Modi, who is in Japan for the 13th India-Japan annual summit, met his counterpart Shinzo Abe and held informal talks with him. Abe who called Modi one of his "most dependable friends," hosted him at a personal villa near Lake Kawaguchi in Yamanashi for a private dinner. PM Modi is the only foreign political leader to have received the invitation. The duo also visited a factory, took a train ride together. The two prime ministers spent about eight hours together, MEA officials said.