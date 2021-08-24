PM Modi, Putin hold 45-min 'detailed conversation' on Afghanistan crisis

Kalyan Singh was symbol of faith for people: PM Modi after paying his last respects to ex-UP CM in Lucknow

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin for about 45 minutes on the phone. They had a detailed conversation on the situation in Afghanistan.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

Leaders from the Group of Seven nations plan to meet later Tuesday to discuss the burgeoning refugee crisis and the collapse of the Afghan government amid wrangling over whether the full U.S. withdrawal of troops could be extended beyond the end of the month to allow more time to evacuate those desperate to leave.