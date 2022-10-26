PM Modi praises spike in India's exports of musical instruments

India always views war as last resort, but... : PM Modi to armed forces in Kargil

New Delhi, Oct 26: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the spike in India's exports of musical instruments.

India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013.

Sharing a tweet by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted,"This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector."

This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector. https://t.co/bEyJmQ7BKP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022

Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 21:50 [IST]