For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
PM Modi praises spike in India's exports of musical instruments
International
New Delhi, Oct 26: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed happiness over the spike in India's exports of musical instruments.
India's exports of musical instruments rose to more than 3.5 times in April-September 2022, as compared to the same period in 2013.
Sharing a tweet by Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, the Prime Minister tweeted,"This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector."
This is encouraging. With Indian music gaining popularity worldwide, there is a great opportunity to further grow in this sector. https://t.co/bEyJmQ7BKP— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 26, 2022
Comments
Story first published: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 21:50 [IST]