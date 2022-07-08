Sonia Gandhi expresses shock over former Japanese PM Abe's demise, says \"he will be sorely missed\"

PM Modi, other global leaders condole Abe's death

International

oi-Deepika S

Tokyo, July 08: Friday's shocking assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe has stunned the world. Leaders across the globe expressed their shock and condoled Abe's death.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Condoling the demise of his "dear friend" Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place and as a mark of India's deepest respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed on July 9.

In emotional posts on Twitter, PM Modi said that during his recent visit to Japan, he had the opportunity to meet Abe again and discuss many issues, but "little did I know that this would be our last meeting". Abe, one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television. Prime Minister Modi said he was shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of his "dearest friends".

"He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place," Modi said.

"My association with Mr. Abe goes back many years. I got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me," the Prime Minister said.

Sonia Gandhi expresses shock

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi expressed her shock at the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In her condolence message, Gandhi said, "For many years, Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries." Recalling her meeting with him "very fondly and vividly", the Congress president said, "It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed."

Incredibly sad news: Boris Johnson

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was "incredibly sad news" and said that Abe's "global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many."

'Leader of great vision: US Secretary of States Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mourned the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe as a visionary leader who boosted relations between the two allies. Blinken, who met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts jointly at a G20 meeting in Bali, he called Abe "a leader with great vision" who "brought the relationship between our countries, the United States and Japan, to new heights".

'Irreplaceable loss' of 'outstanding statesman': Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe an "irreplaceable loss." In a telegram to Abe's family, Putin called Abe an "outstanding statesman" who had done a lot to develop "good neighbourly ties between our countries." "I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss," Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

South Korean President offers condolences

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol sent condolences to Akie Abe, wife of Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, following his death in a shooting attack during an election campaign.

"I send my condolences to the bereaved families and Japanese people who have lost the longest-serving prime minister and respected politician in Japan's constitutional history," Yoon was quoted as saying in a statement delivered by the presidential office. Yoon added that the shooting was "an unforgivable act of crime."

Taiwan has lost a close friend: President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, "the world has lost an important leader and Taiwan has lost a friend," afterformer Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died in a hospital hours after he was shot while giving an election campaign speech in Nara. "Not only has the international community lost an important leader, but Taiwan has also lost an important and close friend. Taiwan and Japan are both democratic countries with the rule of law, and our government severely condemns violent and illegal acts," an official statement read.

Italy shocked by the terrible attack

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said that his country was "shocked by the terrible attack" on Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe. "Italy is shocked by this terrible attack that hits Japan and its free democratic debate," he said in a message of condolence. Abe died in hospital after being shot at a campaign event in Nara city.

Abe was truly a patriot of Japan: Kremlin

The Kremlin said it was saddened by the death of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and hailed him as a "patriot." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, "We are deeply saddened by the news from Japan," adding "Abe was truly a patriot of Japan."

Dalai Lama on Abe's demise

"I am deeply saddened to hear that my friend, Abe Shinzo (former Japanese PM) has passed away following a gunshot attack this morning. I pray for him and offer my condolences to you and members of your family," said Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama