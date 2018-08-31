PM Modi holds bilateral talks with several world leaders on BIMSTEC sidelines

Kathmandu, Aug 31: The fourth summit of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) has come to a close.

An 18-point declaration paper was signed today, the second day of the summit. The declaration is expected to enhance the effectiveness of BIMSTEC Secretariat by engaging it in various technical and economic activities in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha and Myanmar President Win Myint, on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit here.

PM Modi holds 'Productive Talks' with Thai counterpart Modi on Friday held "productive talks" with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha during which the two leaders reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties, including ways to strengthen cooperation between India and Thailand. "The Prime Minister of Thailand, Mr. Prayuth Chan-ocha and PM @narendramodi held productive talks in Kathmandu. Their discussions focussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the two leaders exchanged views on further cementing the bilateral relationship. Modi holds bilateral talks with Myanmar President Prime Minister Modi also met Myanmar President Win Myint and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. "Our discussions were centred around enhancing cooperation in trade, energy and several other sectors," Prime Minister Modi said. The two leaders had productive discussions on accelerating cooperation between India and Myanmar, the Prime Minister's Office said. Kumar said the discussion between the two leaders focused on development cooperation, energy and other areas of bilateral cooperation. Modi meets Dasho Tshering Wangchuk Prime Minister Modi also met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bhutan. "India cherishes the longstanding and robust friendship with Bhutan. In Kathmandu today, held extensive talks with Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bhutan," Modi tweeted. On Thursday, PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Sirisena held extensive deliberations on various aspects of India-Sri Lanka friendship. Both the leaders also discussed number of projects undertaken by India in Sri Lanka. Image credit: MEA twitter handle @MEAIndia

