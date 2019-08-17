PM Modi receives Guard of Honour in Bhutan, to hold bilateral talks

International

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan promote the "time-tested friendship" between the two countries. This is PM Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

PM Modi will hold talks with the top leadership on a host of issues, including strengthening the bilateral development partnership, collaborating in the hydropower sector to enhanced trade and linkages in sectors such as space and education.

He will also hold delegation-level talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering the same day.

The highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the Mangdechhu hydropower project.

Also, India's development partnership is a major aspect of the bilateral ties. India in December committed Rs 5,000 crore development assistance to Bhutan's 12th five-year plan and the first tranche of that has been released, Gokhale said.

Modi will also address the Royal University of Bhutan.

The King and Queen of Bhutan will host a lunch in the honour of Prime Minister Modi.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi's relations with Bhutan- a "trusted friend and neighbour".

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.